Gavin & Stacey 2024 Christmas special soundtrack: Every song featured
The final episode included a number of familiar tunes.
Gavin & Stacey might be 17 years on from its first episode, but the style of the show has remained remarkably consistent across those two decades – right down to the catchy soundtrack.
In the feature-length finale, which was the most-watched TV programme on Christmas Day in the UK, you can expect to hear a blend of alt-rock tracks, some recent and others harking back to the time of the show's initial debut.
The story follows the Gavin & Stacey characters as they gear up for a wedding between Smithy (James Corden) and a certain someone, with antics ranging from an unintentionally raucous pre-stag party to another uncomfortable chat about the fishing trip.
But there are high stakes in this episode too as Smithy and Nessa (Ruth Jones) are forced to address, once and for all, how they feel about each other – with a risk that they could go their separate ways forever.
There are some touching love songs in the Gavin & Stacey 2024 Christmas special soundtrack to reflect this exciting storyline – if you're looking to complete your playlist, read on for your guide to every song featured.
Gavin & Stacey 2024 Christmas special soundtrack: Every song featured
Run by Stephen Fretwell
Theme song
Tarkovski by BODEGA
Pam and Mick play golf
Where Are We Now? by Courteeners
Nessa gives a lift
Looking For Somebody (To Love) by The 1975
An incident at the amusement arcade
Wet Dream by Wet Leg
Bryn plots his stag antics/leaving Barry
Prep-School Gangsters by Vampire Weekend
Packing up the Picasso
Hotline by bby
Pam and Mick prepare for guests
Pink Cactus Café by Courteeners
The gang enjoy the buffet
Never Too Much by Luther Vandross
In the background at the party
Uptown Funk (feat. Bruno Mars) by Mark Ronson
Another party track
Mamma Mia by ABBA
Another party track
Guided Tour by High Vis
Gavin and Smithy arrive at the stag
Going Out (feat. Paul Weller & Jonny Dutch) by The Goldborns
Football kits revealed
Midnight Butterflies by Sea Girls
The hen and stag gets underway
Freed From Desire by Gala
The stags party
BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish
The hens chat about the wedding
Hot Stuff by Donna Summer
The stripper performs
club classics by Charli XCX
The stags arrive at a club
Roman Holiday by Fontaines DC
Foamy disappointment
Intro by Benson Boone
Smithy and Nessa part ways
Kvng Fv by The S.L.P.
Nessa thinks about the future
take it away by Goat Girl
Smithy and Neil the Baby leave Barry
Love Will Get You There by Inhaler
The gang travel to the wedding
Somewhere Only We Know - Instrumental by Stratus
Walking down the aisle
Blackbird by The Beatles
Cover by Neil the Baby (aka actor Oscar Hartland)
Somewhere Only We Know by Keane
Objections!
Pelican by The Maccabees
Race to Southampton
The Beginning by Snow Patrol
We're in the endgame now
Run by Stephen Fretwell
Theme song (played again)
Gavin & Stacey is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.