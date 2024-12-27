The story follows the Gavin & Stacey characters as they gear up for a wedding between Smithy (James Corden) and a certain someone, with antics ranging from an unintentionally raucous pre-stag party to another uncomfortable chat about the fishing trip.

But there are high stakes in this episode too as Smithy and Nessa (Ruth Jones) are forced to address, once and for all, how they feel about each other – with a risk that they could go their separate ways forever.

There are some touching love songs in the Gavin & Stacey 2024 Christmas special soundtrack to reflect this exciting storyline – if you're looking to complete your playlist, read on for your guide to every song featured.

Gavin & Stacey 2024 Christmas special soundtrack: Every song featured

Run by Stephen Fretwell

Theme song

Tarkovski by BODEGA

Pam and Mick play golf

Where Are We Now? by Courteeners

Nessa gives a lift

Looking For Somebody (To Love) by The 1975

An incident at the amusement arcade

Wet Dream by Wet Leg

Bryn plots his stag antics/leaving Barry

Prep-School Gangsters by Vampire Weekend

Packing up the Picasso

Hotline by bby

Pam and Mick prepare for guests

Pink Cactus Café by Courteeners

The gang enjoy the buffet

Never Too Much by Luther Vandross

In the background at the party

Uptown Funk (feat. Bruno Mars) by Mark Ronson

Another party track

Mamma Mia by ABBA

Another party track

Guided Tour by High Vis

Gavin and Smithy arrive at the stag

Going Out (feat. Paul Weller & Jonny Dutch) by The Goldborns

Football kits revealed

Midnight Butterflies by Sea Girls

The hen and stag gets underway

Freed From Desire by Gala

The stags party

BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish

The hens chat about the wedding

Hot Stuff by Donna Summer

The stripper performs

club classics by Charli XCX

The stags arrive at a club

Roman Holiday by Fontaines DC

Foamy disappointment

Intro by Benson Boone

Smithy and Nessa part ways

Kvng Fv by The S.L.P.

Nessa thinks about the future

take it away by Goat Girl

Smithy and Neil the Baby leave Barry

Love Will Get You There by Inhaler

The gang travel to the wedding

Somewhere Only We Know - Instrumental by Stratus

Walking down the aisle

Blackbird by The Beatles

Cover by Neil the Baby (aka actor Oscar Hartland)

Somewhere Only We Know by Keane

Objections!

Pelican by The Maccabees

Race to Southampton

The Beginning by Snow Patrol

We're in the endgame now

Run by Stephen Fretwell

Theme song (played again)

