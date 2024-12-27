Gavin & Stacey might be 17 years on from its first episode, but the style of the show has remained remarkably consistent across those two decades – right down to the catchy soundtrack.

In the feature-length finale, which was the most-watched TV programme on Christmas Day in the UK, you can expect to hear a blend of alt-rock tracks, some recent and others harking back to the time of the show's initial debut.

The story follows the Gavin & Stacey characters as they gear up for a wedding between Smithy (James Corden) and a certain someone, with antics ranging from an unintentionally raucous pre-stag party to another uncomfortable chat about the fishing trip.

But there are high stakes in this episode too as Smithy and Nessa (Ruth Jones) are forced to address, once and for all, how they feel about each other – with a risk that they could go their separate ways forever.

There are some touching love songs in the Gavin & Stacey 2024 Christmas special soundtrack to reflect this exciting storyline – if you're looking to complete your playlist, read on for your guide to every song featured.

The cast of Gavin & Stacey: The Finale stood on a street in Barry
The cast of Gavin & Stacey: The Finale. BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

Run by Stephen Fretwell
Theme song

Tarkovski by BODEGA
Pam and Mick play golf

Where Are We Now? by Courteeners
Nessa gives a lift

Looking For Somebody (To Love) by The 1975
An incident at the amusement arcade

Wet Dream by Wet Leg
Bryn plots his stag antics/leaving Barry

Rob Brydon stars in Gavin & Stacey
Rob Brydon stars in Gavin & Stacey BBC/Toffee International Ltd/Tom Jackson

Prep-School Gangsters by Vampire Weekend
Packing up the Picasso

Hotline by bby
Pam and Mick prepare for guests

Pink Cactus Café by Courteeners
The gang enjoy the buffet

Never Too Much by Luther Vandross
In the background at the party

Uptown Funk (feat. Bruno Mars) by Mark Ronson
Another party track

Mamma Mia by ABBA
Another party track

Gavin & Stacey characters in a living room - Smithy and Nessa have jumped on the couch, with Gavin beneath them. In the background, Stacey is laughing and Jason is holding up a shoe.
The cast of the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special 2024. BBC/Toffee International Ltd/Tom Jackson

Guided Tour by High Vis
Gavin and Smithy arrive at the stag

Going Out (feat. Paul Weller & Jonny Dutch) by The Goldborns
Football kits revealed

Midnight Butterflies by Sea Girls
The hen and stag gets underway

Freed From Desire by Gala
The stags party

BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish
The hens chat about the wedding

Hot Stuff by Donna Summer
The stripper performs

Nessa dances at a Christmas party with a beer bottle in one hand
Ruth Jones stars in Gavin & Stacey BBC/Toffee International Ltd/Tom Jackson

club classics by Charli XCX
The stags arrive at a club

Roman Holiday by Fontaines DC
Foamy disappointment

Intro by Benson Boone
Smithy and Nessa part ways

Kvng Fv by The S.L.P.
Nessa thinks about the future

take it away by Goat Girl
Smithy and Neil the Baby leave Barry

Love Will Get You There by Inhaler
The gang travel to the wedding

Steffan Rhodri, James Corden, Alison Steadman, Rob Brydon and Robert Wilfort in a scene from Gavin & Stacey's grand finale
Steffan Rhodri, James Corden, Alison Steadman, Rob Brydon and Robert Wilfort in Gavin & Stacey BBC/Toffee International Ltd/Tom Jackson

Somewhere Only We Know - Instrumental by Stratus
Walking down the aisle

Blackbird by The Beatles
Cover by Neil the Baby (aka actor Oscar Hartland)

Somewhere Only We Know by Keane
Objections!

Pelican by The Maccabees
Race to Southampton

The Beginning by Snow Patrol
We're in the endgame now

Run by Stephen Fretwell
Theme song (played again)

Gavin & Stacey is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

David CraigSenior Drama Writer

David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.

