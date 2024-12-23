The rest of the cast who took part included Joanna Page, Mathew Horne, Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb, Robert Wilfort and Melanie Walters, with each of them joining across the three-hour programme.

Corden and Jones started off the show, with Corden saying: "If you are surprised that we are hosting the Radio 2 breakfast show, imagine how we feel right now."

James Corden, Alison Steadman, Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb, Mathew Horne and Joanna Page during the Gavin & Stacey takeover on BBC Radio 2. James Watkins/BBC

Across the programme, the cast spoke about their Christmas traditions and their favourite Christmas songs, while they took listener questions and Corden and Jones discussed their writing process. You can listen to the full takeover here.

Anticipation is now sky high for the Gavin & Stacey finale, which is set to reveal the outcome of Nessa's proposal to Smithy at the end of the 2019 Christmas special.

It will also catch us up on what's happened to the characters over the past five years, and maybe even give some further hints as to what exactly happened on that fishing trip Bryn and Jason took all those years ago.

Stars Horne and Page have both teased that the ending won't disappoint fans, with Page calling it a "classic Gavin & Stacey" episode, and saying she can "really see why" Corden and Jones have decided to end the show at this point.

Meanwhile, Gavin star Horne went said that the duo have "written the perfect ending" - high praise indeed.

Gavin & Stacey returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day at 9pm.

