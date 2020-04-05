Gavin and Stacey fans rejoice as classic episodes return to BBC One
The sitcom is being replayed from the beginning to pick up the nation's spirits
The first episode of beloved sitcom Gavin and Stacey aired on BBC One last night and fans couldn't get enough.
The series is one of several classic BBC shows that will be replayed by the broadcaster to help lift spirits during this difficult and strange time.
Gavin and Stacey became a trending topic on Twitter as people voiced their excitement to see the series back on TV, reuniting with its iconic characters and taking a nostalgic trip back to better days.
Some fans were also taken by the novelty of certain things that were normal at the time but wouldn't be allowed today, such as smoking in nightclubs or leaving the house for non-essential purposes...
Of course, while revisiting the first series is a lot of fun, it won't be enough to satisfy fan demands for brand new episodes and a resolution to the jaw-dropping cliffhanger from the recent Christmas special.
More like this
The festive episode was a huge success that broke ratings records with more than 17 million people tuning in, but a follow-up is still yet to be confirmed by creators Ruth Jones and James Corden.
Gavin and Stacey airs Saturdays on BBC One and is available on BBC iPlayer, find out what else is on with our TV guide