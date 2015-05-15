The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

As Will and Carlton argue about who best understands the blues, a nameless guitar player in the corner turns Will's woes into a song...

Sesame Street

"I’m the ruler of B words so they call me BB King/the blues begin with a B so they’re the only kind of songs I sing." You get the picture...

General Hospital

The cast of the long-running medical soap got out of the hospital for a club opening, and who should be headlining but the King of Blues himself. If you want to skip straight to BB's performance, he's introduced at around the 2:20 mark – but if you're a fan of suspicious looks and dramatic camera zooms, you can savour the build-up...

Music hero

BB King was a diabetic and appeared in this TV advert for a glucose blood monitoring product. It may be a commercial but we're sure the fellow musician who gets to meet up with her hero is not faking those nerves...

Lucille

Another well put together car ad sees a young woman discover an old guitar and return it to its rightful owner. Notice the inscription on the neck of the instrument – Lucille was indeed the name of BB King's beloved guitar, which he once saved from a burning building...

Married with Children

King brought this episode of the risque sitcom to a close with a fitting song. Play us out, BB...