Beloved sitcoms Friends and The Big Bang Theory will be leaving Netflix in the UK this month.

Both series have been a mainstay of the streamer’s catalogue for years, but fans will only have a matter of days to binge-watch all seasons.

The shows will be leaving the streamer due to the expiration of licensing agreements.

After arriving in 2018, all 10 seasons of Friends are scheduled to leave Netflix UK on 30th December.

The Big Bang Theory, which was first added to the streamer in February 2016 with subsequent seasons released annually until the show ended in 2019, will also be taken down from the platform that day.

Friends, which ran between 1994 and 2004, followed six friends in their 20s and early 30s living in Manhattan, New York City.

The show starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc and the late Matthew Perry.

The Big Bang Theory ran between 2007 and 2019 and starred Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, and Melissa Rauch.

The series followed the lives of four socially-awkward scientists, and their neighbour, as they navigated their careers and love lives – or lack thereof.

The Big Bang Theory.

Over the years, both shows won numerous awards and became two of the most popular sitcoms of all time.

Both series maintained cult followings well after their series finales.

The Big Bang Theory might have come to an end back in 2019, but the show's success has already spawned two spin-offs: Young Sheldon and Georgy & Mandy's First Marriage.

And a third is on the way in the form of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, production on which began in September.

The spin-off will see Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn and John Ross Bowie reprise their roles as Stuart, Denise, Bert and Barry, respectively.

Friends and The Big Bang Theory are now streaming on Netflix.

