Friends star Jennifer Aniston shares behind-the-scenes throwback clip

Jennifer Aniston has shared a sweet throwback to a behind-the-scenes moment on Friends following the release of the Friends reunion.

In the short clip posted on Instagram, a young Aniston (who played Rachel) is being interviewed about the series but almost all of her co-stars are intent on disrupting the conversation (except, fittingly, Courteney Cox, who played the more sensible Monica).

Aniston’s castmates Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), David Schwimmer (Ross), and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) all deliberately attempt to throw her off, wheeling filming equipment back and forth behind her, and even carrying a fire extinguisher into shot.

Aniston captioned the post, “#TBT Like WAY WAY BACK… Happy #FriendsReunion Day,” celebrating the long-awaited release of the reunion show (read our Friends reunion review for more details).

In the clip, Aniston questions why co-star David Schwimmer is wheeling lighting equipment around, adding that she “can’t concentrate”.

On the reunion show, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston revealed the off-screen romance that almost happened, telling host James Corden the pair (who played on-off couple Ross and Rachel) had a real-life mutual attraction.

“During the first season I had a major crush on Jen,” said Schwimmer. “In the first year or two there were moments we would cuddle on the couch and I was thinking, how did not everyone know we were crushing on each other? It was a situation we couldn’t do anything about, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary, we respected that.”

Aniston agreed with Schwimmer that they could never act on their attraction. “It was reciprocated, we’d spoon and fall asleep on the couch together,” she remembered. “I remember saying to David it would be such a bummer if the first time we kissed was on national television, but it was.

“We just channeled all of our admiration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

Friends: The Reunion aired on Sky One at 8pm on Thursday 27th May. Every episode of Friends is currently available on Netflix.