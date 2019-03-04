Monica Geller actress Courteney Cox has stolen her on-screen big brother's famous line, recreating an iconic Friends scene with the words: "PIVOT! PIVOT! PIVOOOTTT!"

The last time we heard those words, it was 1999 and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and his friends Rachel and Chandler were trying to get a large sofa up the narrow stairwell of his New York apartment building. But no matter how many times Ross yelled "PIVOT," the trio were completely stuck.

Despite Ross's sofa-moving failure, Cox decided to emulate his strategy – posting a tongue-in-cheek video on Instagram where she directed boyfriend Johnny McDaid and a couple of friends as they moved a large table into the bedroom...

McDaid did manage to avoid repeating Chandler's line ("SHUT UP. SHUT UP. SHUT UP!"), although he did comment: "That's so helpful, darling. Thank you."

Here's the original...

