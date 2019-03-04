Despite Ross's sofa-moving failure, Cox decided to emulate his strategy – posting a tongue-in-cheek video on Instagram where she directed boyfriend Johnny McDaid and a couple of friends as they moved a large table into the bedroom...

McDaid did manage to avoid repeating Chandler's line ("SHUT UP. SHUT UP. SHUT UP!"), although he did comment: "That's so helpful, darling. Thank you."

Advertisement

Here's the original...