Props up for grabs include garments worn by several characters, including Joey's stripy shirt seen during Ross's hysterical "I'm fine" rant (see below) and a grey turtleneck sweater donned by Rachel in season 7.

Those garments are estimated to be worth $1,000-$1,500 by the auction house, with the potential to achieve even higher sums at the event depending on the determination of attendees.

Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston star in Friends. Warner Bros.

Other articles up for grabs include a glamorous blue denim coat with embroidered golden flowers, worn by Phoebe in season 7, and a yellow jumpsuit briefly seen on Chandler's mother, Nora, in a Thanksgiving flashback in the fifth season.

It's not just clothing, however, with studio-made reproductions of iconic furniture and props also going under the hammer, including Central Perk's orange couch (valued at $2,000-$3,000) and the Geller Cup aka "a Troll doll nailed to a 2x4" (valued at $300-$500).

A full list of items for sale can be found on the Julien's Auctions website.

David Goodman, CEO of Julien’s Auctions, said: "Every day, somewhere around the world Friends is playing on a screen, which speaks to its enormous popularity and its attraction of new fans even decades after its finale.

"Julien's is thrilled to represent this iconic collection brought us to by Warner Bros Television that celebrates the 30th anniversary of this legendary show that achieved the absolute zenith of pop culture."

The Friends auction will take place in-person and online on Monday 23rd September 2024 at 10am PT (or 6pm BST), with interested parties required to register in advance on the Julien's Auctions website.

Friends is available to stream on Netflix.

