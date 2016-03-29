Like, loads of tears...

And a LOT of emotions.

The new fresh meat is pretty depressing tbh ? — Josh (@jhayes1998) March 29, 2016

It was reminding this lot of leaving university...

While the young'uns were just getting stressed at the prospect:

Fresh Meat finale was so sad, don't ever wanna leave uni ? — Katherine (@katherine_madge) March 29, 2016

Even the stars themselves were feeling the feels...

The closest.The bestest. The fucking ride of a lifetime.We love you Manchester! (microphone whines to silence) pic.twitter.com/nz4OZAH8wJ — Zawe Ashton (@ZaweAshton) March 29, 2016

If like this emotional lot you need a little help getting through your first day in a post-Fresh Meat world, you're in luck. Fresh Meat might be done and dusted, but there's another 1 minute and 56 seconds to watch over on All 4...