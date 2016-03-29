Fresh Meat ended and everyone either cried or freaked out
The final episode made tweeters all teary - and students start to seriously stress about leaving higher education...
After five years, countless parties and mountains of revision notes, Fresh Meat has come to a close. Josie aside, the residents of 28 Hartnell Avenue are now all the proud owners of degree certificates. And after one epic party, it was time for the gang to take their first, scared steps into 'the real world'...
Naturally, there were tears...
Like, loads of tears...
And a LOT of emotions.
The new fresh meat is pretty depressing tbh ?
— Josh (@jhayes1998) March 29, 2016
It was reminding this lot of leaving university...
While the young'uns were just getting stressed at the prospect:
Fresh Meat finale was so sad, don't ever wanna leave uni ?
— Katherine (@katherine_madge) March 29, 2016
Even the stars themselves were feeling the feels...
The closest.The bestest. The fucking ride of a lifetime.We love you Manchester! (microphone whines to silence) pic.twitter.com/nz4OZAH8wJ
— Zawe Ashton (@ZaweAshton) March 29, 2016
If like this emotional lot you need a little help getting through your first day in a post-Fresh Meat world, you're in luck. Fresh Meat might be done and dusted, but there's another 1 minute and 56 seconds to watch over on All 4...