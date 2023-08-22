Additionally, the first two episodes will air back-to-back on CBS on 17th October from 9.15pm ET/PT.

The new teaser features a new recording of series star Kelsey Grammer performing the show’s theme song, Tossed Salads & Scrambled Eggs. Watch it below:

The Frasier reboot sees its titular character (Grammer) starting a new life in Boston, where he has “new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfil”.

Alongside Grammer, the cast also includes Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college friend turned university professor Alan, Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy, Toks Olagundoye as Alan's colleague Olivia, Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.

Bebe Neuwirth will also guest star in one episode, returning as Dr Lilith Sternin.

Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane, Jess Salgueiro as Eve and Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy in Frasier. Chris Haston/ Paramount+

The official synopsis for the Frasier revival reads: “The new series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfil. Frasier has re-entered the building!”

It was confirmed back in February 2021 that Frasier is being rebooted by Paramount+.

President of CBS Studios David Stapf said in a statement: "Frasier is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling.

"There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Joe [Cristalli, series co-writer], Chris [Harris, co-writer] and Kelsey. We can’t wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount+.”

The Frasier revival will debut with its first two episodes on Paramount+ on 12th October in the US and Canada and on 13th October in all other territories.

Looking for something else to watch? Visit our Drama hub or check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.