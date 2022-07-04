Kelsey Grammer teases Frasier reboot: 'I cried reading the script'

In an upcoming appearance on The Talk , as reported by Deadline , Grammer confirmed that the team are "in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of the Frasier reboot and it looks pretty good".

It's been over a year since a revival of hit sitcom Frasier was greenlit at Paramount Plus , and we finally have an update on the script from the man himself, Kelsey Grammer.

The star added: "I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I’m happy."

A revival of Frasier, which was a spin-off of Cheers and originally ran from 1993 to 2004, was first rumoured to be in development as early as 2016, but was only confirmed in 2021, with Grammer saying at the time that he was "gleefully" anticipating "sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr Frasier Crane".

Kelsey Grammer will return as Dr Frasier Crane Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

In his new interview with The Talk, Grammer also revealed that "there were some conversations" about shooting the new series in October of this year, but that it may be "a little later, I don’t know".

He continued: "There are a couple of other things coming up. We’ve developed a couple of other projects that look like they’re going to shoot first."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Other than Grammer, no other cast members from the original series have so far been confirmed to appear in the reboot, with Dr Niles Crane star David Hyde Pierce remaining coy when speaking about the series in the past.

In an interview with The Guardian in February, he said: "It’s happening, but I don’t know in what form, and I don’t know when, so I don’t know where I’ll be and what I’ll be doing. I’m certainly interested to see what they come up with."

The Frasier reboot will be coming to Paramount Plus UK – you can sign up to Paramount Plus now. Visit our Comedy hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.