The Golden Globe Award-winning actor and DJ plays family man Walter Easmon in the comedy, which also stars Holby City and Rev star Jimmy Akingbola and comedian Bill Bailey.

Elba plays Walter, a family man who enjoys a quiet life with wife Agnes (Madeline Appiah) and son Kobna (Sammy Kamara) after the coupled moved to London from Sierra Leone 13 years ago.

But their world is turned upside down when Walter's exuberant brother Valentine (Akingbola) comes to stay, looking to make a life for himself in the UK.

More like this

Bill Bailey and Kellie Shirley in Sky1's In the Long Run (Sky1)

Bill Bailey also stars in the comedy as hapless neighbour Bagpipes, along with Kellie Shirley who plays his wife Kirsty.

Advertisement

In the Long Run starts Thursday March 29th at 10pm on Sky1 and NOW TV