And, despite rumours that they could perhaps be persuaded to leave the series open-ended, there is apparently no hope of bringing it back. Although I hear that the gruesome twosome won't be killed off.

One of Channel 4's longest running comedies, Peep Show began in 2003, propelling its stars Mitchell and Webb to mainstream fame. Despite winning critical acclaim and awards including the Rose d'Or, Baftas and RTS accolades, the show has never enjoyed huge ratings for its broadcaster.

Perhaps series nine is the excellent Peep Show's chance to take on the X Factor and Strictly. Perhaps...