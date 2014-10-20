Final Peep Show series to air in late 2015
Channel 4 will finally wave goodbye to David Mitchell and Robert Webb as Mark Corrigan and Jeremy "Jez" Usbourne with series nine at the end of next year
Peep Show starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb will conclude with series nine at the end of 2015.
The upcoming series of the flatmate sitcom will definitely be the last, and I am assured that writers Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain will be penning the final run in the spring, with shooting scheduled for the summer.
And, despite rumours that they could perhaps be persuaded to leave the series open-ended, there is apparently no hope of bringing it back. Although I hear that the gruesome twosome won't be killed off.
One of Channel 4's longest running comedies, Peep Show began in 2003, propelling its stars Mitchell and Webb to mainstream fame. Despite winning critical acclaim and awards including the Rose d'Or, Baftas and RTS accolades, the show has never enjoyed huge ratings for its broadcaster.
Perhaps series nine is the excellent Peep Show's chance to take on the X Factor and Strictly. Perhaps...