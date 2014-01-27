Bain admitted work had not yet begun in earnest on the new series and was unable to say when the scripts would be delivered. According to senior Channel 4 sources, it is unlikely it will be on our screens before next year.

Asked why they had decided to call time on the hit comedy, Bain said: “We were desperate not to do a bad series. The best way to do that would be to do a climactic series. We knew it would have to end somewhere at some point unless we become immortal.

“We thought if we said this would be the last we could spend a lot of time getting it right.”

In the meantime, Bain has written an episode of the forthcoming third series of BBC2 comedy Rev, which will be set around Easter, he disclosed.

And he shared his sadness at the recent death of Roger Lloyd Pack, who starred in another Bain/Armstrong collaboration, BBC1 sitcom The Old Guys: "He was so good. He was one of the loveliest men I have ever worked with. He was sweet and talented and I loved working with him. He was a real delight."

The first feature-length episode of Babylon airs on Channel 4 on Sunday 9 February, with a six-part series shooting in the spring.

