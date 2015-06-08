“I’m afraid I’m not in series 4,” Marsay told RadioTimes.com at the South Bank Sky Arts awards, where her film Pride had just claimed the prize in its category. “I would have liked to have been.”

“The thing about Fresh Meat is they’re quite creative, and they want to bring new stuff to their audience. They want to bring some new things to them – and obviously I did a series with them, and it was my turn to move on.”

She concluded: “That was sad, but that’s the way it is in this game. You can’t dictate how it’s gonna go, you’ve just got to suck it up and carry on.”

The actress, who is currently appearing in Game of Thrones alongside Maisie Williams, went on to discuss her time in Doctor Who where she played a dreaming girl called Shona for the festive special last year.

“I would absolutely love to go back into Doctor Who because everyone on it, down to the person who cleans the trailer, is lovely,” Marsay said. “It’s a universally appealing show, and I had a great time on it. I just got to play myself basically, which was quite nice.”

“If they asked me to come back I would do it in a heartbeat, but if they don’t, I’m lucky to have done it in the first place.”

She added: “And Peter Capaldi I totally fancy. I would snog his face.”

Fresh Meat will return later this year