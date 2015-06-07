The Honourable Woman, Pride and The Trip to Italy win South Bank awards
Musketeer Luke Pasqualino and singer FKA Twigs also triumphed at Sunday's glitzy ceremony
After missing out on Bafta glory last month, Hugo Blick’s political thriller The Honourable Woman has picked up the award for best drama at Sunday's South Bank Sky Arts awards.
The series starred US actress Maggie Gyllenhaal as troubled businesswoman and peer Nessa Stein, and beat tough competition from fellow BBC dramas Happy Valley and Line of Duty to claim the prize at a star-studded ceremony at the Savoy Hotel in central London.
Other TV winners at the awards were Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon’s The Trip to Italy in the comedy category, uplifting true story Pride for best film and The Musketeers’ Luke Pasqualino for the breakthrough award.
Other victors included musician FKA Twigs, Mike Bartlett's alternative monarchy play King Charles III and Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red, the art installation that saw nearly 900,000 ceramic poppies installed at the Tower of London to commemorate the First World War in its centenary year.
Speaking of the results, host Melvyn Bragg commented: "The winners of this year's South Bank Sky Arts Awards have all triumphed in their fields in an extraordinary year for the arts in Britain.
More like this
"It is thrilling to see so much talent in the UK and Ireland and we are delighted to honour it."
The ceremony will be broadcast on Sky Arts at 8pm on June 10, but until then you can see the full list of winners below.
TV drama winner: The Honourable Woman – BBC Two
Comedy winner: The Trip to Italy – BBC Two
Film winner: Pride
Breakthrough award: Luke Pasqualino
Pop winner: LP1 – FKA Twigs
Classical winner: Peter Maxwell Davies' Symphony No.10, Alla ricerca di Borromini – London Symphony Orchestra
Theatre winner: King Charles III – Almeida Theatre/ Wyndham's Theatre
Visual art winner: Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red – Artist Paul Cummins, installation designed by Tom Piper, Tower of London
Literature winner: Do No Harm: Stories of Life, Death and Brain Surgery – Henry Marsh
Dance winner: Lest We Forget – English National Ballet
Opera winner: Die Frau Ohne Schatten – The Royal Opera House
The outstanding achievement award winner: Sylvie Guillem