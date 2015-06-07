Other TV winners at the awards were Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon’s The Trip to Italy in the comedy category, uplifting true story Pride for best film and The Musketeers’ Luke Pasqualino for the breakthrough award.

Other victors included musician FKA Twigs, Mike Bartlett's alternative monarchy play King Charles III and Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red, the art installation that saw nearly 900,000 ceramic poppies installed at the Tower of London to commemorate the First World War in its centenary year.

Speaking of the results, host Melvyn Bragg commented: "The winners of this year's South Bank Sky Arts Awards have all triumphed in their fields in an extraordinary year for the arts in Britain.

"It is thrilling to see so much talent in the UK and Ireland and we are delighted to honour it."

The ceremony will be broadcast on Sky Arts at 8pm on June 10, but until then you can see the full list of winners below.

TV drama winner: The Honourable Woman – BBC Two

Comedy winner: The Trip to Italy – BBC Two

Film winner: Pride

Breakthrough award: Luke Pasqualino

Pop winner: LP1 – FKA Twigs

Classical winner: Peter Maxwell Davies' Symphony No.10, Alla ricerca di Borromini – London Symphony Orchestra

Theatre winner: King Charles III – Almeida Theatre/ Wyndham's Theatre

Visual art winner: Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red – Artist Paul Cummins, installation designed by Tom Piper, Tower of London

Literature winner: Do No Harm: Stories of Life, Death and Brain Surgery – Henry Marsh

Dance winner: Lest We Forget – English National Ballet

Opera winner: Die Frau Ohne Schatten – The Royal Opera House

The outstanding achievement award winner: Sylvie Guillem