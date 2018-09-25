And if you are a Netflix user, you can catch the show on the streaming service in the UK.

What is Fargo about?

Criminals, local police and ordinary people pushed to the limit populate the world of Fargo, with each season starring new – sometimes related – characters in a different era.

The first three seasons are set in and around small towns in Minnesota, in 2006, 1970 and 2017 respectively, with a fourth run due to move location to 1950s Kansas City, Missouri.

The first season sees beleaguered insurance salesman Lester Nygaard (Martin Freeman) turn to violence under the influence of Billy Bob Thornton's anarchic criminal Lorne Malvo.

In season two, Kirsten Dunst's Peggy Blumquist and her husband Ed (Jesse Plemons) cover up her hit-and-run killing of the member of a local crime family.

And in season three, down-on-their luck couple Ray (Ewan McGregor) and his girlfriend Nikki (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) inadvertently become embroiled in killings and crime syndicates after stealing a valuable item from Ray's more successful older brother Emmit (also played by McGregor).

Who's in the cast of Fargo?

Season one of Fargo stars Martin Freeman as Lester Nygaard, Allison Tolman as Deputy Molly Solverson, Colin Hanks as Officer Grimly and Billy Bob Thornton as Lorne Malvo.

The second season sees Jesse Plemons as Ed Blumquist, Kirsten Dunst as Peggy Blumquist, Patrick Wilson as State Trooper Lou Solverson, Jean Smart as Floyd Gerhardt and Ted Danson as Sheriff Hank Larsson.

In season three, Ewan McGregor plays the dual roles of brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy, Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Nikki Swango, Carrie Coon as Gloria Burgle, David Thewlis as VM Varga and Goran Bogdan as Yuri Gurka.

Finally, season four cast includes – deep breath! – Salvatore Esposito as Gaetano Fadda, Chris Rock as Loy Cannon, Jeremie Harris as Leon Bittle, Jack Huston as Odis Weff, Francesco Acquaroli as Ebal Violante, Andrew Bird as Thurman Smutney, Gaetano Bruno as Constant Calamita, Jessie Buckley as Oraetta Mayflower, Emyri Crutchfield as Ethelrida Pearl Smutney, Glynn Turman as Doctor Senator, Ben Whishaw as Rabbi Milligan, Anji White as Dibrell Smutney, Corey Hendrix as Omie Sparkman, Amber Midthunder as Swanee Capps, Jason Schwartzman as Josto Fadda and Matthew Elam as Lemuel.

What is Fargo based on?

The series, written mainly by Noah Hawley, is based on the 1995 film Fargo directed and written by the Coen brothers.

The Coens also feature as executive producers on the series with Hawley in this revival of the story.

How may seasons of Fargo are there?

The series has three seasons, with a fourth set to follow. See above for more details of the settings and cast.