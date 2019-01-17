The Griffin family baby Stewie is often teased for potentially being gay, but that will soon be a thing of the past say show bosses.

In a recent episode of Family Guy, the character Peter Griffin – voiced by series creator Seth MacFarlane – tells a cartoon Donald Trump that the show is changing.

"Many children have learned their favourite Jewish, black, and gay jokes by watching your show over the years," Trump says to Peter.

To which Peter replies: "In fairness, we've been trying to phase out the gay stuff. But you know what? We're a cartoon. You're the president."

The show’s executive producers have since said they want Family Guy to “shift and evolve” with the current climate.

"If you look at a show from 2005 or 2006 and put it side by side with a show from 2018 or 2019, they're going to have a few differences,” Alec Sulkin told TV Line.

"Some of the things we felt comfortable saying and joking about back then, we now understand is not acceptable."

Rich Appel added: "The climate is different, the culture is different and our views are different. They've been shaped by the reality around us, so I think the show has to shift and evolve in a lot of different ways."

Family Guy may not be the only US cartoon considering an update in a bid to be more politically correct. There are suggestions that The Simpsons could drop or phase out its controversial Apu character, who is seen by some as perpetuating racial stereotypes.