“We’re doing Standing on the Shoulders of Giants – comedy giants. I’m handing the baton to Warwick,” said Gervais, before Davis was hoisted aloft on a winch.

Having finished off the cover, the chaps improvised a gravity-defying tableau, taking time to shoot a mini-interview mid-pose. Was Warwick heavy? “He’s like a collapsed star. He’s actually 22 stone…” quipped Gervais.

Life's Too Short, the new comedy series starring Ricky, Warwick and Stephen Merchant, premieres on BBC2 on Thursday 10 November.