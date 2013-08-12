He added: "It's useful to normalise the promotion of gay relationships, inasmuch as you ever get a normal relationship in comedy."

But while Davis commends the representation seen in Vicious, it's US sitcom Modern Family that he and his partner never miss.

"Every character has their own comedy value, from the conventional family to the old father with his Colmbian wife and stepson and the gay couple with their child," says Davis. "It is a very warm and lovely programme while being a bold political statement about the different families that exist today."

