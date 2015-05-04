“It’s looking good for season five, season five will most likely happen,” he told RadioTimes.com.

“We will probably do another season of this. I may do another show down the road. I am not in any big rush. My favourite thing to do is nothing.”

In the new series, LeBlanc’s alter ego finds himself reluctantly back on the set of Pucks! but is still intent on being his childish self.

He remains an unscrupulous womaniser in the show but the real-life actor insists that that is where the similarities end.

“We were both on Friends and we both like cars and motorcycles, that kind of thing. Apart from that the parallels and similarities end. It’s been really fun being the brunt of great jokes. I don’t mind that. As long as it’s a fun and smart joke.

“I don’t take myself too seriously. I have always approached this role as if it were any other role. Not looking at it as myself.

“At the beginning I got kind of hung up on that. Playing myself. What does that mean really? Once I got past that and labelled it as the public’s perception of a celebrity, mainly me, it doesn’t really need to be much like me.”

In the first episode of series four, Pucks!, the comedy written by Sean (Stephen Mangan) and Beverly (Tamsin Greig) and which stars LeBlanc’s ghastly alter-ego as a sports teacher, has risen from the dead. “Like Jesus if Jesus was a s****y sitcom,” according to one character.

Series four of Episodes begins on BBC2 in May

