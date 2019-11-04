Lawther (right) in End of the F***ing World season one Netflix

Lawther said that he was onboard "as soon as Charlie [Covell, series creator] came to us and said, 'Guys, I've got an idea for season two'," adding: "I think [Barden and I] would both follow Charlie anywhere."

Covell had "done such a brilliant job on season one, that it was kind of a clear choice to go with her for season two, if she'd have us. And she did, and she wanted to carry on telling James and Alyssa's story.

"She could have gone in any direction. She could have gone back in time. She could have gone into the future. But she remained with Alyssa and James, and I wanted to see where these characters took us next."

The Imitation Game actor said he had always hoped that James had survived the shooting: "Because obviously, like, fine. If they wanna get rid of me, that's fine. That's up to Charlie, and I know that she probably makes the best choice. [laughing] But I wanted to be back with Jess, and I wanted to see where that story went."

Lawther also revealed how Alyssa and James have changed in the two years since they last saw each other: "A lot has happened since we've seen them last and now we see them in what I think is like a psychologically accurate way, dealing with the fallout from the first season.

"Because they went through a lot, [in] season one. And now they're having to face up to that. Or, we see them not being able to face up to that, and really struggling with that."

The End of the F***ing World season two is available to air on Channel 4 in the UK from Monday 4th to Thursday 7th November, with two new episodes double-billed every night across the week from 10pm. In the US, season two will be available on Netflix from Tuesday 5th November.