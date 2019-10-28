End of the F***ing World creator’s new Netflix mythology series will have “Game of Thones scale”

The End of the F***ing World creator Charlie Covell has revealed further details about her hotly-anticipated Netflix series Kaos, a modern reimagining of Greek mythology — and it’s set to combine her darkly comic writing with a “Game of Thrones scale”.

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Covell said that the ambitious 10-hour series “should be filming late June next year,” kicking off with an episode on Orpheus and Eurydice (both characters in Greek myth), while an air-date is pencilled in for 2021.

“It’s basically like a contemporary reimagining of Greek Mythology, so it’s a big show,” Covell explained. “It’s a 10-hour series for Netflix, and hopefully with a kind of Game of Thrones scale — but tonally it should [feel] End of the World-y, in terms of its humour and its soundtrack and the look of it. One of the big steers for me was the Baz Luhrmann Romeo and Juliet as a look”.

Exploring family, gender politics and power, the show is “set over three worlds — the Gods, the Earth, the Underworld — it’s set contemporary but Other. And it’s taking on the myths and kind of flipping them on their heads, basically. And so yeah, we start with Orpheus and Eurydice, the gods are like a massive dysfunctional family it should be funny and dark and sad.”

Speaking in mid-October, Covell said: “I’ve just delivered my third draft of the pilot, and… episode two and three are nearly ready to go to Netflix, so if we get to do it, we should be filming late June next year, and then it would be on screen 2021, I hope.”

Advertisement

The End of the F***ing World season two will air on Channel 4 in the UK from Monday 4th to Thursday 7th November, with two new episodes double-billed every night across the week from 10pm. In the US, season two will be available on Netflix from Tuesday 5th November.