Prosecutors said of the witnesses put forward by the first two women: “Those witnesses were not able to provide information that would enable the prosecution to prove either incident beyond a reasonable doubt. Prosecution on those two incidents is declined due to insufficient evidence.”

The third accuser’s case will also not be going forward because of her “unavailability”. Other women have also alleged unwanted touching by Westwick but their claims fell outside of the statute of limitations and therefore will not be pursued.

Speaking about the case for the first time since it was dropped, Westwick said: “I’m delighted everybody got it right.” He told TMZ: “I’ll be back to work very soon.”

More like this

Westwick has maintained his innocence ever since the first allegation was made against him in November 2017. In a since-deleted tweet, he wrote: “It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude that I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct.

“I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible."

Advertisement

After the allegations emerged, Westwick was cut out of BBC1’s Ordeal by Innocence and replaced by Christian Cook. His BBC2 comedy White Gold also “paused” filming, but whether production on this series will recommence now he has been cleared remains unknown.