Professionalism exits the building immediately. Everyone is visibly discombobulated by Brand's very presence, spooked by his chest hair, his shoes, and his accent – which co-host Brian Shactman claims not to be able to comprehend when he hears Brand on the radio. They hover between terror, confusion and outright contempt. Several times they start discussing Brand as if he is no longer there.

By the end, Brzezinski has wheeled her chair to the other end of the desk and is nervily sipping from a bottle of water, only for Brand to comment on the way she's holding the bottle and label her a "shaft grasper"…

Advertisement

See Russell Brand on Morning Joe in full below.