"I haven't talked about it much, [but] there was a show also in the mix called Adam and Eve which had been greenlit,” Moffat said during a special Doctor Who Fan Show interview on YouTube.

Apparently, the series would revolve around a boss and his PA who were long-term friends but never got together romantically – but when it came down to working out how he’d write all three shows, Moffat realised he’d bitten off more than he could chew.

"Sue [Vertue, TV producer and Moffat's wife] had done a wall-planner of what it meant to write all three series, and I said, 'I can't – that's just not possible,’” he said. “‘I can't do all three of those. One of them has to go.'

"I had to be fully involved with all three of them, so I said, 'I can't do that'."

So alas, Adam and Eve had to bite the dust – and given that Moffat is now busy working on a play and a new drama series about Dracula (with Sherlock co-creator Mark Gatiss), we’re guessing it won’t rise again any time soon. A sad casualty of all those great episodes of TV.