Netflix reveals release date and first look for Matt Groening's new animated series Disenchantment
The Simpsons creator's next series will be an adult animated fantasy comedy, set to be released on 17th August 2018
The Simpsons creator Matt Groening's wildest fantasies have been allowed to run wild in Netflix's new animated comedy Disenchantment.
The comedy fantasy series is set in the medieval kingdom of Dreamland, and follows in the footsteps of Netflix's other adult animated hits including BoJack Horseman.
- First look: Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in Netflix black comedy Maniac
- Alison Brie, Marc Maron and Kate Nash are back in the first images from Netflix’s GLOW season 2
After offering fans a brief tease earlier this Wednesday, Netflix has now released the first full images from the new series, created by Groening and brought to life by Futurama animators First Draft Studios.
Check out some of the images below.
According to Netflix, the show will follow "the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci".
More like this
"Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools," the series synopsis continues.
20 episodes were originally commissioned, with the first ten set to be released on 17th August 2018.
UK comedy fans will recognise some of the voice actors involved, with Bake Off and Mighty Boosh star Noel Fielding and Toast of London's Matt Berry joining the cast of Disenchantment.
- Netflix UK TV guide: what to watch and how much it costs
- Top Netflix TV series
- Top 50 Netflix movies
Need something new to watch on Netflix? Click here
Broad City comedian Abbi Jacobson stars as Bean, with Nat Faxon as Elfo and Eric Andre as Luci.
Futurama stars including John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, and David Herman also star in the new series.