After offering fans a brief tease earlier this Wednesday, Netflix has now released the first full images from the new series, created by Groening and brought to life by Futurama animators First Draft Studios.

Check out some of the images below.

According to Netflix, the show will follow "the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci".

More like this

"Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools," the series synopsis continues.

20 episodes were originally commissioned, with the first ten set to be released on 17th August 2018.

UK comedy fans will recognise some of the voice actors involved, with Bake Off and Mighty Boosh star Noel Fielding and Toast of London's Matt Berry joining the cast of Disenchantment.

Broad City comedian Abbi Jacobson stars as Bean, with Nat Faxon as Elfo and Eric Andre as Luci.

Advertisement

Futurama stars including John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, and David Herman also star in the new series.