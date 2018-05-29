This not-so-discreet sign…

This almost NSFW collection of notices…

This all-so retro, but all-so fake movie poster…

This safety announcement…

This call-back to the Ken Bambers radio advert…

And how about this punbelievable wordplay?

This very cheeky commentary on football affairs…

And we’re pretty sure you can’t find this sign in the Highway Code…

However, it was one of the show’s less hidden jokes that had viewers spitting out their tea laughing. Of course, we mean the one where John’s dinky red Fiat 500 got a bit of a battering…

And it was a twist that saw Kay’s John and Car Share partner Kayleigh (Sian Gibson) making their journey on the bus and…HOLDING HANDS!

Viewers couldn’t be more smitten as John appeared to let his guard down and the couple enjoyed their first official cuddle, one headphone in each ear.

Yes, the route might have been a bit bumpy along the way, but we ended at the final destination everyone wanted: a happy ending.