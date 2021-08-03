Siobhan McSweeney gives an update on Derry Girls series 3

Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney has revealed that the team behind the Channel 4 comedy are hoping to film series three later this year.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, McSweeney said that, while she hadn’t seen the scripts for the upcoming episodes yet, production on Derry Girls‘ third series is set to begin soon.

“The one thing I would say is that we are hoping to do it this year. It’s a scheduling nightmare, as you can imagine.

“[Show creator] Lisa [McGee] doesn’t want to compromise on quality, obviously, but I think we’re all very impatient to get it done for very obvious reasons.”

On what she hopes is in store for her character Sister Michael, McSweeney joked: “That we do series three before she dies.

“I don’t know. That’s the really exciting thing about being an actor, I don’t know where she’s going to end up – that’s down to Lisa’s ideas but whatever she gets up to, she will be suitably unimpressed.”

McSweeney, who is set to host More4’s upcoming travel series Exploring Northern Ireland with Siobhan McSweeney, has starred in Derry Girls since its first series premiered back in 2018.

Filming on the upcoming season three was due to start filming back in June 2020, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, production was delayed.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays Erin, said in October that production would be postponed until the cast were able to reunite in Ireland.

The comedy, created by Lisa McGee, centres around a group of teenagers living in Derry during The Troubles and the various shenanigans they get into whilst attending the local Catholic secondary school.

Exploring Northern Ireland with Siobhan McSweeney airs Thursday 12th August at 9pm on More4. For more TV picks, check out our TV Guide. Check out our Drama hub for all the latest news.