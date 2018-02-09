While the violence between unionists and nationalists has been very much in the background throughout the series, it was brought to the forefront at the climax of the finale, as the shot cut from the central quintet dancing with glee in their school hall to Erin's family at home, forlornly watching a news report of a fatal bombing.

The scene, soundtracked by Irish band The Cranberries, sparked a strong reaction for many viewers, who took to Twitter to praise the writers for capturing the "sickening horror of when the violence of the troubles crashed into normal life in NI." Check out some of the best Twitter reactions below.

Some fans were particularly moved by the song choice (Dreams), as The Cranberries singer Dolores O Riordain passed away at the age of 46 in January.

And some are calling for an expanded series two already: