Derry Girls finishes filming final season

Filming has wrapped on the final series of Derry Girls, the stars of the Channel 4 comedy have announced.

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin on the sitcom, took to Twitter to share the bittersweet news, posting a photo of herself and co-star Louisa Harland (Orla McCool) with the caption: “Goodbye Derry Girls, it’s been quite a ride.”

Goodbye Derry Girls, it’s been quite a ride 🌈 pic.twitter.com/iQsWo43A8d — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) December 21, 2021

Coughlan’s tweet followed a post by Lisa McGee earlier in the day, in which the Derry Girls creator revealed that it was the cast and crew’s “last day of school”.

Fans of Derry Girls, which follows a group of Northern Irish teens during the Troubles of the 1990s, have waited almost three years for the show to return after series three was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September this year, McGee confirmed that the upcoming series would be the sitcom’s last, writing in a statement that “the plan was always to say goodbye after three series”.

“Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday but for now, this is it for us,” she added.

Filming for series three began in Belfast back in October, while Coughlan told RadioTimes.com at the time that she “cried and cried” after reading the show’s ending.

Speaking about James and Erin’s will-they-won’t-they romance, Coughlan said: “I don’t think I can say much about specific things like about James and Erin, but I think there’s no way people are going to be disappointed. It’s really magical.

“I cried and cried and cried when I finished reading the scripts. Because, you know, it’s our last one. It’s bittersweet, but I think we’re sending it off in style.”

