The shows the celebs will be analysing and skewering include:

Simply Nigella – BBC2

Five Guys A Week – Channel 4

More like this

The Andrew Marr Show – BBC1 (Michael Gove)

Family Fortunes – ITV

Scream – 5 Star

The Million Pound Cube – ITV

Emily's Story: Stand Up To Cancer – Ch4

Rebecca's Story: Stand Up To Cancer– Ch4

ITV/BBC News – Boris V Burnham (Fri/Tue)

Watch Victoria and David assessing the horror classic, Scream.

Celebrity Gogglebox will also feature personalities from the regular edition airing their reliably amusing opinions alongside the showbiz personalities, including best friends Jenny and Lee, Blackpool brother and sister Pete and Sophie, and the Siddiqui family.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021

Launched in the UK in 2012, Stand Up To Cancer is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 that brings the UK together to speed up progress in life-saving cancer research.

To date, Stand Up To Cancer has raised more than £62 million, funding 52 clinical trials and projects, involving over 11,000 patients across the country.

Celebrity Gogglebox will screen on Channel 4 on Friday 23rd October at 9pm.

Advertisement

While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what's airing this autumn and beyond.