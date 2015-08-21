"I think photographing a lot of people from different quiz shows in a ridiculously sort of opulent setting is the sort of idea that [Radio Times] might have," said Mitchell. "For example, for the last series of this they had us sitting around a table pretending to play poker and pulling loads of faces. It’s the kind of stunt that they do rather than just having a normal photograph and then a note of when the programme is on – which is all you need."

Oh.

Well, at least someone was a fan...

More like this

"I rather enjoyed the poker photo," said host Rob Brydon, crestfallen. "It was a lovely opportunity to spend time with you and Lee out of this environment but never mind…"

Enter Lee Mack: "To be honest with you Rob, I also had a terrible time"

Well, you can't win them all. Check out the controversial photoshoot for yourself below.

Advertisement

1046