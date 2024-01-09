By the time its grand finale aired in April 2020, it was one of the most popular comedies on television, with major awards to show for it – including Emmys for Dan and Eugene Levy, plus co-stars Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy.

At the end of an interview promoting his Netflix original film Good Grief, a comedy-drama he writes, directs and stars in, Levy was asked by Radio Times about whether a Schitt's Creek reunion is on the cards.

"Ha! I cannot imagine a higher note to end on," he began. "We care about giving the cast and the fans a reason to come back that doesn't feel less than what they left.

"It's a delicate balance, because when you turn people off, they'll never come back."

It's a valid concern as recent sitcom revivals, such as Arrested Development and Frasier, have shown it isn't always easy to recapture the magic of the original.

Levy added: "Until the idea comes, I can't see it happening. But I pray that one day it does and I think, 'This is it!'"

He joked that questions regarding the possible future of Schitt's Creek are likely to haunt him for most of his career, acknowledging that even if there was a reunion, the question would simply change to: "Is there a sequel to the movie?"

Levy co-created Schitt's Creek with his father, American Pie star Eugene, and drew high praise for his portrayal of LGBTQ+ character David Rose, while he also wrote and directed certain episodes of the series.

