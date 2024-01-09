Best new shows of 2024 in this week's Radio Times magazine
Peter Capaldi, Nicole Kidman, Keeley Hawes, James Norton and Ncuti Gatwa star in a year of unmissable television.
It has become a cliché to claim we are living in a golden age of television. People have been saying it for years. But we are living in a golden age of choice. Never have so many programmes been available to watch, admittedly in some cases, by so few.
Not every show is good – how could they all be? But there’s still a huge amount of quality TV to watch and the biggest challenge for viewers in the age of multiple channels, catch-up and streaming services is how to find it. Which is where Radio Times comes in.
It’s became an RT tradition to start the year with a pleasingly poetic round-up of the best shows to look forward to – 24 for 2024. But it soon became apparent to us that this year it would be an impossible task. There is simply too much good television out there. Which is why we have ended up with the 65 shows you won’t want to miss this year.
Also in this week's Radio Times:
- Peter Capaldi and his executive producer wife Elaine Collins discuss working together on new Apple TV+ drama Criminal Record, Collins’ driving role in the drama, and why Capaldi is nervous about viewer reactions to the series
- Wildlife TV presenter Michaela Strachan on Winterwatch’s role in providing an uplifting alternative to global crises, her relationship with Chris Packham, and why she’s happy being labelled as “the soft underbelly of wildlife telly”
- Speaking to The Radio Times Podcast: Joe Wicks chats about childhood traumas impacting his parents’ behaviour, finding solace in exercise, and being pleased to turn down the BBC and Channel 4
