Perry is credited with the original idea for the series, which he based on his own experiences as a 16-year-old member of the Watford branch of the wartime auxiliary force. The character of "stupid boy" Private Pike was modelled on Perry himself.

He also wrote the lyrics to the theme tune, Who Do You Think You Are Kidding, Mr Hitler?, a flawless pastiche of wartime songs for which he won an Ivor Novello award.

In a statement, BBC controller of comedy Shane Allen described Perry as "a goliath of British comedy writing".

Perry leaves behind his wife, Gilda Perry.