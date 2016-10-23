Dad's Army creator Jimmy Perry dies aged 93
The man behind classic sitcoms including It Ain't Half Hot Mum and Hi-de-Hi has passed away after a short illness
Jimmy Perry, co-creator of such classic sitcoms as Dad's Army, It Ain't Half Hot Mum and Hi-de-Hi has died aged 93.
Perry penned the shows with writing partner David Croft, and in the case of Home Guard comedy Dad's Army, created something that is still entertaining audiences almost 50 years after it first aired in 1968, with current repeats on BBC2 pulling in millions of viewers.
Perry is credited with the original idea for the series, which he based on his own experiences as a 16-year-old member of the Watford branch of the wartime auxiliary force. The character of "stupid boy" Private Pike was modelled on Perry himself.
He also wrote the lyrics to the theme tune, Who Do You Think You Are Kidding, Mr Hitler?, a flawless pastiche of wartime songs for which he won an Ivor Novello award.
In a statement, BBC controller of comedy Shane Allen described Perry as "a goliath of British comedy writing".
Perry leaves behind his wife, Gilda Perry.