Where to watch and stream Curb Your Enthusiasm?

It is broadcast by HBO in the US and can be watched on Amazon Prime Video, Sky Atlantic or NOW TV In the UK

What is Curb Your Enthusiasm about?

The series follows Seinfeld writer Larry David, who plays as a fictionalised version of himself. It presents his life as a semi-retired television writer and producer who lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Cheryl (Cheryl Hines), his best friend and manager, Jeff (Jeff Garlin), and Jeff’s wife, Susie (Susie Essman).

Dialogue is almost entirely improvised in the show, which explores the daily life of these characters and the faux pas that David makes due to his problems with social conventions and expectations.

The series originated as a 1999 special, Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm, which HBO eventually picked up as a series after the success of the mockumentary.

The critically acclaimed series has won the 2002 Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and has been nominated for 38 Primetime Emmys.

If you like Curb Your Enthusiasm, you might also enjoy the related show Seinfeld which also stars many of the same characters and cast. Seinfeld is set in a New York apartment block and explores the daily life of Jerry Seinfeld, complete with a Friends-style comedic relationship between neighbours across the hall.

Who stars in Curb Your Enthusiasm?

Larry David stars in the series as himself - an actor, comedian and director. He is also the co-creator of Seinfeld with Jerry Seinfeld. He's won two Primetime Emmy Awards so far.

Susie Green is played by Susie Essman. Essman's previous roles include Bobbi Wexler on the US sitcom Broad City and Mittens' voice in Bolt. Ashly Holloway plays Susie and Jeff's daughter Sammi. Jeff Greene, Susie's husband, is played by Jeff Garlin, who also starred as Mort Meyers on Arrested Development and Murray on The Goldbergs.

Cheryl David is played by Suburgatory's Cheryl Hines, whilst Leon Black is played by J.B. Smoove from The Millers and Real Husbands of Hollywood.

The show has also featured notable guest appearances including film composer Lin Manuel Miranda - who's working on projects including the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid film - actor Christian Slater and Hugh Hefner - whose occupation needs no explanation.

How many seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm are there?

The series has nine seasons, making a total of 90 episodes (plus one special episode).

Where is Curb Your Enthusiasm filmed?

The series is filmed jointly in Los Angeles and New York.