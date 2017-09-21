A voice-over from David sums up the ethos of the series pretty well. "A grave injustice has been done here," he says, "we are no better than the beasts in the field. For I am not doing this for me. I did it for you, and you and you."

There's some screen-time for beloved series regulars JB Smoove, Jeff Garlin and Susie Essman, and Bryan Cranston, who plays David's doctor from time to time, also makes an appearance. Check out the clip below.

The new season will feature guest appearances from Cranston, Elizabeth Banks, Portlandia's Carrie Brownstein and Jimmy Kimmel, while Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham has signed on for an extended stint as David's love interest.

More like this

Curb stars David, who co-created Seinfeld, as a lightly fictionalised version of himself: a lightning rod of controversy and awkward social situations.

Advertisement

It’s been a while, so thankfully all 81 episodes of the series are available on Sky Box Sets for a refresher binge before the new series airs.