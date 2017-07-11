Curb Your Enthusiasm season 9 finally gets an air date after six-year hiatus
After six years away, Seinfeld creator Larry David will finally return to our screens with Curb Your Enthusiasm season nine this Autumn.
The US release date has been set for 1st October 2017, which hopefully means that a UK date will follow soon after.
In Curb Your Enthusiasm, David, the misanthropic comedian and creator of one of the most successful sitcoms of all time, stars has a lightly fictionalised version of himself.
Info about the new series is scarce, but it is believed that series regulars JB Smoove, Jeff Garlin and Susie Essman will return.
The show first aired back in 1999 in the format of a one-off mockumentary leading up to one of David's comedy gigs, but was soon expanded into a 10-episode first season. Over the course of eight seasons, David pulled in high profile guest stars such as Ricky Gervais, Michael J Fox and all of the former Seinfeld cast members, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Jerry Seinfeld, Michael Richards and Jason Alexander.
Contrary to what the trailer implies, David was active throughout the hiatus, making his broadway debut in Fish in the Dark in 2015, and starring in a recurring role on Saturday Night Live as Bernie Sanders throughout the Democratic primaries for the 2016 US presidential election.
It's been a while, so thankfully all 81 episodes of the series are available on Sky Box Sets for a refresher binge before the new series airs.
Curb Your Enthusiasm season 9 will premiere on 1st October