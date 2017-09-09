“Larry’s always had a complicated relationship with NBC censors. Now he’s dating one,” the show’s executive producer Jeff Schaffer told Entertainment Weekly. “This is a pretty good relationship in spite of the fact that she’s an NBC censor. She does have a kid. And that can complicate things.”

We're pretty, pretty, pretty sure it can.

David, the misanthropic comedian and creator of one of the most successful sitcoms of all time, stars as a lightly fictionalised version of himself in the series, which began life as a one-off mockumentary.

Graham previously dropped some tantalising hints about her character’s identity, promising that she was “someone who has very colourful language” and was “completely not me at all.”

The Gilmore Girls star isn’t the only familiar face with a guest role in the series, which airs six years since Larry’s last outing. Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Banks and Nick Offerman are among a long list of stars who’ve lined up to join the fun.

The US release date has been set for 1st October 2017, which hopefully means that a UK date will follow soon after. Oh, and all 81 episodes of the series are available on Sky Box Sets for a refresher binge before the new series airs.