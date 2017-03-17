The original series aired on E4 and starred Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, Blake Harrison and James Buckley.

"It's not feasible for the cast to reprise their roles at that stage of life, but the brand is so strong that I'm definitely interested in seeing if we could take a new spin on it," Langenberg told Broadcast.

The Inbetweeners was created by Damon Beesley and Iain Morris. It began in 2008 and aired for three series, with successful spin-off movies in 2011 and 2014 (though a US version in 2012 was a major failure).

More like this

Advertisement

As well as new stars, another Inbetweeners series would also need new writers as Beesley and Morris have left Banijay. Let's hope it doesn't go the way of ill-fated 2011 TV movie Mean Girls 2...