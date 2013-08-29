Could Alan Partridge score a Christmas number one?
Cuddly Toy singer Andrew Roachford has expressed an interest in teaming up with Steve Coogan for an assault on the charts...
It sounds too good to be true, doesn't it? Alan Partridge's gloriously cringeworthy take on a time-honoured pop chart tradition. But, yes, the Norwich-based radio DJ could be set to put in a bid for this year's Christmas number one.
Those of you who have paid a visit to the cinema to see Alan's big-screen debut in Alpha Papa will remember the opening credits showing comedian Steve Coogan behind the wheel enthusiastically lip syncing to Roachford's Cuddly Toy.
The song – which first soared to number four in the charts in 1989 – has enjoyed a belated surge in popularity since it featured in the film, generating a buzz on iTunes, Spotify and Twitter. Lead singer Andrew Roachford is no longer in the spotlight, but continues to write and perform his music around the world – and, tantalisingly, has expressed an interest in teaming up with Coogan for an assault on the coveted Christmas chart summit.
When asked whether he and Partridge could release a timely collaboration, Roachford told Spoonfed Blog, "Well, it's interesting you say that. There are some people discussing something like that at the moment."
But there may be a spanner in the works... "On a personal level I would love to do it, it would be great fun; it's just whether I'm on tour or out of the country when those things are actually happening. If I'm here, then great but if not then that will be a shame – here's hoping."
For a taster of what could (fingers crossed) be splashed across radio stations this festive season, take a look at the clip below: