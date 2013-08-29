The song – which first soared to number four in the charts in 1989 – has enjoyed a belated surge in popularity since it featured in the film, generating a buzz on iTunes, Spotify and Twitter. Lead singer Andrew Roachford is no longer in the spotlight, but continues to write and perform his music around the world – and, tantalisingly, has expressed an interest in teaming up with Coogan for an assault on the coveted Christmas chart summit.

When asked whether he and Partridge could release a timely collaboration, Roachford told Spoonfed Blog, "Well, it's interesting you say that. There are some people discussing something like that at the moment."

But there may be a spanner in the works... "On a personal level I would love to do it, it would be great fun; it's just whether I'm on tour or out of the country when those things are actually happening. If I'm here, then great but if not then that will be a shame – here's hoping."

More like this

For a taster of what could (fingers crossed) be splashed across radio stations this festive season, take a look at the clip below:

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes