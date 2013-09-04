Series creator Graham Linehan - whose TV CV includes Father Ted and Black Books - broke the news on Twitter:

The IT Crowd - a comedy series based on the ragtag employees of a neglected IT department - ran for four series from 2006 before the gang were discarded like yesterday's jam (fans will know what this reference means).

The series starred Chris O'Dowd and Richard Ayoade as Reynholm Industries' resident tech geeks, Katherine Parkinson as IT-illiterate Jen and Matt Berry as their wayward boss Douglas Reynholm.

More like this

Here's a little reminder of the office-based comedy to get you excited (as if you need it):

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes