2. Mr Bean

The last time we saw Mr Bean (Rowan Atkinson) was at the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics, where he dreamt of winning gold and played the keyboards along with the London Symphony Orchestra – while taking selfies and blowing his nose. This return to our small screens starts as a sombre affair, when Mr Bean attends a funeral, with predictably hilarious consequences.

3. Lou and...Stephen

He may have been deemed worthy of National Treasure status, but David Walliams started his career making people chuckle alongside Matt Lucas in Little Britain. Two of the best-loved characters were Lou and his apparently wheelchair-bound mate Andy, who’d spring out of the chair every time Lou’s back was turned. So what trouble will Lou’s new friend, Stephen Hawking, be getting up to? Following Hawking’s recurring cameos in The Simpsons and The Big Bang Theory, and a scene- stealing Bafta appearance, Lou had better be on his toes.

4. James Bond

Comic Relief goes behind the scenes during the filming of Spectre, the latest instalment in the James Bond franchise. Daniel Craig’s 007 is slick, the cars are fast and the stunts are death-defying, but not all is as it seems (or sounds) as the documentary inevitably takes a comic turn.

5. The Vicar of Dibley

Rev Geraldine Granger appeared on our screens following the 1992 decision to permit the ordination of female vicars. With the Church of England’s recent appointment of the first female bishop, Geraldine (Dawn French) sets her lofty sights on becoming the second. With a little help from her idiosyncratic flock, and a few celebrity friends, of course.

Comic Relief 2015 begins on BBC1 tonight (13th March) at 7:00pm