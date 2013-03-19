US cable network HBO has released the first teaser trailer for Family Tree, the new improvised mockumentary by Best in Show and Waiting for Guffman director Christopher Guest – starring Irish comedy actor Chris O'Dowd.

Best known to British TV viewers for The IT Crowd, O'Dowd is now a big name in America thanks to the film Bridesmaids and his guest role in the HBO series Girls. In Family Tree, he takes the lead as 30-year-old Tom Chadwick. Having lost his job and his girlfriend, Tom arrives in LA on a quest to discover more about his family history.