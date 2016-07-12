Since airing, it has won critical acclaim and several awards, including a Bafta for writing and a Rose D’Or for Best Sitcom.

Speaking about the commission, Horgan and Delaney said: “We are thrilled to be making a third series of Catastrophe. Rob and Sharon are a blast to spend time with. And we’re not talking about ourselves in the third person, we’re talking about the characters. We're eager to breathe life back into Rob and Sharon. Okay, now we are talking about us.

“In the first series Rob and Sharon went through a lot (us) and even more in the second series (back to the characters). We're looking forward to putting Rob and Sharon (both us and the characters) through further pain for your enjoyment (now we’re talking about you)."

Phil Clarke, head of comedy for the broadcaster, added: "I am thrilled to commission a third and fourth series of the multi award-winning Catastrophe. It's a welcome return for the brave, razor-edged, excruciatingly honest and painfully funny portrayal of a modern long-term relationship."

Catastrophe series 3 will air on Channel 4 next year