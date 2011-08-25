"Phone-hacking, blagging, pinging…the staff here do it all. But it's all about to unravel and in a big way..."

The show, currently still at a script stage, is being written by Drop the Dead Donkey creator Guy Jenkin.

Shane Allen, Channel 4 head of comedy, said, "We are very excited about Hacks and it’s great that Channel 4 can be so quick off the mark to shine a satirical light on what's been happening in the media over the last few months."

Guy Jenkin added, "We hope to be faster and funnier than all the enquiries so far.”

Hacks will be made by Hat Trick Productions and is expected to air on Channel 4 in winter 2011.