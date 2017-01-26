Accordingly, many in the entertainment industry were paying tribute to her strides forward last night, including former colleague Dick Van Dyke, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, actor and author Stephen Fry and TV chat show host Oprah Winfrey among others.

“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine,” agent Mara Buxbaum said yesterday in a statement (via Huffington Post).

“A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”