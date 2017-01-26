Celebrities pay tribute to comedy actress Mary Tyler Moore
The TV icon, who was known for her groundbreaking portrayals of working women, has died aged 80
Actress and producer Mary Tyler Moore has passed away aged 80, with the star of such classic TV series as The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show mourned by stars the world over.
Born in 1936, her portrayal of modern working women in her self-titled 1970s series is still seen as groundbreaking today, tackling issues of contraception, equal pay and depicting a never-married, working woman as a central character for one of the first times on screen.
Accordingly, many in the entertainment industry were paying tribute to her strides forward last night, including former colleague Dick Van Dyke, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, actor and author Stephen Fry and TV chat show host Oprah Winfrey among others.
“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine,” agent Mara Buxbaum said yesterday in a statement (via Huffington Post).
“A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”