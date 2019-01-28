"Chelsea Peretti is a gift from the gods. She really is one of the greats. She's not really leaving, " Beatriz told Entertainment Tonight.

"We are shooting an episode with her coming back very soon.

"She might not be in every episode, but she's still very much a part of the world," Beatriz continued. "Gina's forever in the fabric of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. It just wouldn't be the show without her, so I think audiences are going to be really pleased to see her come back.

"We just did that table read the other day and it's a really fire script. I can't wait for people to see it!"

So there you have it – even after Peretti bows out, she’ll still have time for a few encores. It’s very Gina.

Brooklyn Nine Nine will return to E4 later this year