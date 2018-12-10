Andy Samberg channels his inner John McClane in Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 trailer

Welcome to the party, pal! With only a month until a revived version of Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns in the US, the rescued sitcom has dropped a trailer for its sixth season. And it’s a perfect Die Hard parody.

Advertisement

It sees Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) living out his own John McClane moment, defying gravity as he jumps away from an explosion onto a helicopter.

As he flies off a skyscraper, fellow members of the Nine-Nine – Captain Holt (Andre Braugher), Amy (Melissa Fumero), Terry (Terry Crews), Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) – cheer on.

However, it turns out this was all filmed in Jake’s mind palace, events he was narrating as a pitch for the precinct’s recruitment video. And, would you believe it, Holt isn’t too happy about the idea.

But through the Die Hard tomfoolery, fans may notice that Chelsea Peretti, who played Gina Linetti, on the show is missing from the trailer. As the actor previously announced on Twitter, she won’t be doing a full sixth season – but hinted she could return in future.

B99 fans. Hiiiiiiiiiiii. Chelsea Peretti, here. I won't be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6. But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji. I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina: — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) October 3, 2018

The cop comedy was cancelled by Fox in May 2018, but US Network NBC picked up the show after a vocal fan campaign.

Advertisement

Brooklyn Nine-Nine series 1-4 is available to stream on Netflix now